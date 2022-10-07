New details revealed in crash involving Rep. Gant

Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant(Tennessee General Assembly)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A crash report reveals new details after Tennessee State Rep. Ron Gant was injured in a crash earlier this week.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Gant was driving south on Highway 18 in Hardeman County on Wednesday night when another vehicle crossed the middle line, hitting Gant head-on.

THP identified the other driver as 42-year-old Marcus Cheairs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rep. Gant was airlifted to Regional One where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian hit & run
Pedestrian killed in hit & run crash in South Nashville
Car crashes into pole in Clarksville
Police searching for driver of car that crashed into pole in Clarksville
A pole and power lines blocked a part of Peachers Mill Road on Sunday morning.
Clarksville PD searching for driver of car that crashed into pole
Sunday morning news update
Sunday morning news update from WSMV4
Downtown Gatlinburg Fire
Crews respond to fire in downtown Gatlinburg