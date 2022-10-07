Man arrested after robbing Nashville bank, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike in Nashville Friday afternoon has been arrested.

David Garcia, 37, was taken into custody at his Brookview Estates Drive home in South Nashville, police said. Garcia is accused of demanding money from a teller and threatening to kill her.

Police said he did not show a weapon. A follow up investigation by detectives and South Precinct officers led to his arrest.

