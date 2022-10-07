Local professor speaks on impact of protests, government crackdown in Iran

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - What’s happening in Iran right now has hit home for some here in Middle Tennessee. As a result of the government crackdown and internet restrictions, one local college professor is seeing the impact first-hand.

Demonstrations have continued following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in custody after she was detained last month by morality police.

“Innocent girls and the boys and the people that have been killed in recent days, most of them are the young people. A lot of them are teenagers,” said Dr. Saeid Samadi-Dana, an Iranian native and Austin Peay State University computer science professor.

APSU professor Dr. Dana has tried to message his family in Iran, but responses have been spotty. He’s not only worried about their safety but also the lives of everyone there.

“I am watching the news and looking at videos. Somehow with all of the hardship people in Iran can send it and broadcast it,” Dr. Dana explained. “Sometimes I just cry because that is very sad news.”

He hopes sharing his perspective will encourage people here to do the same.

“Those of us who are outside of the country or abroad, they can be the voice of the women of Iran,” he said. “Be the voice of the people of Iran. Be the voice of any chance for freedom.”

