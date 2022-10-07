Head-on collision at Tiny Town Road results in injuries, one life-flighted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers were dispatched to a head-on collision this morning at 9:02 a.m. on Tiny Town Road and Barkers Mill Road.

The westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road have been shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Barkers Mill Road.

Currently, there is one eastbound lane open, which is causing traffic congestion. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

One person is being flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter and the other driver has been transported to BACH. The status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no additional information available for release at this time.

This is a developing story.

