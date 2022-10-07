Gunshots hit Germantown apartment complex with kids inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live inside a Germantown apartment complex are uneasy after gunshots were fired and hit windows. Metro Police say people were inside when their windows were shattered. Neighbors say they saw families run outside the Randee Rogers apartments moments after rounds were fired.

“They were just screaming ‘my house got shot, my house got shot,’ and there was two of them,” said resident Veronica Cunningham.

Cunningham said she spotted two people fire at least a dozen shots.

“He started shooting in the air, and the next thing you know, there’s someone at the other end shooting toward him,” she said.

Police said bullets hit three separate apartments off Rosa Parks Boulevard. They say glass shattered and fell on a nine-year-old child after a bullet went through a window.

“Thankfully nobody got hurt because they have kids, you can see bicycles on the porch,” Cunningham said. “They just built those apartments. They haven’t been there a month or two and they’re ready to move already.”

While Metro Police say no one was hurt in this incident, Cunningham said this doesn’t sit well with neighbors.

“They want to raise prices to live here, and it’s just like we’re risking our life everyday living here,” she said.

Metro Police say they have strong leads in the case. They say three men fired gunshots at a woman who also fired shots in the air.

Witnesses say she had brown or orange dreadlocks and an orange hoodie.

