Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months.

According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.

On August 25, over $1,000 worth of merchandise was taken from Carter’s apparel and Bath & Body Works in Hendersonville. More than $7,000 in items were stolen from Victoria’s Secret in three separate incidents between September 17 and September 28.

The investigation led detectives to Fletcher, who was arrested on September 30 and remains in custody at Sumner County Jail. Matthews was located and taken into custody beforehand by Metro Nashville Police on unrelated charges.

HPD are actively searching for Kadijah and Julia Majok and are requesting anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts to contact the department.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.