Gas prices in Tennessee could climb for weeks, expert says

NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A gas price spike is hitting drivers hard again, and one expert says prices in Tennessee could climb up to 30 cents more per gallon.

Gas prices have increased in parts of the U.S. after OPEC decided to cut its oil production.

Gas Buddy expert Patrick De Haan tweeted a map Friday, suggesting a 10-30 cent increase across the Southern and East Coast states in the coming weeks.

Parts of the Midwest, he says, might actually see gas prices fall, because of improving refinery issues.

“I’m a shopaholic, but I’m a bargain shopper so when the prices go up, I notice,” one woman, named Barbara said, filling up at a pump on Clarksville Pike. “It just means I will limit my driving.”

The average price per gallon in Tennessee went from $3.31 on Thursday to $3.36. In Nashville, the average sits at $3.42.

For Barbara, $3.29 felt like a steal along Clarksville Pike Friday afternoon. But it was little comfort, considering Gas Buddy shows the price along Clarksville Pike jumped nearly 20 cents in one day.

“Not really, it’s still high but yeah it does make me feel better, but it’s still high,” Barbara said.

Ken Lass put some gas in his car at the same pump but chose not to fill up because of the increasing cost.

“[OPEC’s] decision, I think that had something to do with it, all though, it’s pretty quick here so I’m not sure how much of a factor that is versus a little gouging perhaps, so, it makes me wonder,” Lass said.

To follow state and county gas price averages, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.