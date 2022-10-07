Gas prices jump 30-40 cents overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You will have to dig a little deeper in your wallet to fill up your gas tank as, once again, gas prices are on the rise.

The average price of gas per gallon is twenty cents higher in Nashville than it was this time last week.

The Shell station on White Bridge Pike is charging $3.69 per gallon of unleaded, but the average in Nashville sits at $3.42.

On Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it was cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day, citing the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks.

This led to oil prices rising, per barrel.

Some Williamson County residents saw a nearly 40-cent jump overnight.

There remains a roughly 20 cent difference between Williamson County and Davidson County on Friday.

It is fair to say that consumers are frustrated.

“I’d love to see people in Franklin boycott because they’re all together at the same price,” said Kent Forward, who lives in Franklin. “I could go over to Nashville or Spring Hill and you’re looking at 30-40 cents a gallon less.”

This year has already seen the highest recorded average price in the state of Tennessee. That was back in June, when gas hit $4.64.

