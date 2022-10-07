First Alert Forecast: Cooling down this weekend

A little bit of a cooler day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy at times with a NW wind around 10-15 MPH. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop back into the mid-40s.

The core of the cooler air will settle in tomorrow with temperatures not breaking out of the 60s for the day! Tomorrow night is looking very chilly with lows around 40 but plenty of spots will drop into the 30s outside of the Nashville Metro. Frost Advisories and Freeze Watches have been issued across southern Kentucky in advance of the colder air.

Sunday afternoon looks a bit warmer with highs back in the lower 70s, but I still think some of us don’t get out of the 60s.

Monday will be warmer and mostly sunny with temperatures back in the upper 70s.

Temperatures climb back into the lower and mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as the dry pattern continues.

The good news is that we are looking at some much-needed rain returning to the forecast on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.