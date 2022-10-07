Cleotha Henderson had dozens of violations during time in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prison records show the man accused of kidnapPing and killing a Memphis mother, committed 20 crimes while serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence. Our sister station in Memphis obtained those records.

Months before Henderson was released, he pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing himself to his case worker. The punishment he got for that was five days in isolation and a $4 fine.

Cleotha Henderson got 53 violations while behind bars. 19 of them were for indecent exposure in the food hall, yard, and in front of female guards. When one supervisor asked Henderson why he did it, he said he couldn’t help it.

Regardless of those violations, Cleotha Henderson was still released from prison early back in 2020. Now, he is accused of killing Eliza Fletcher and raping another woman.

A state representative says inaction at the state level might be to blame for what happened after Henderson was released from prison nearly two years before being accused of killing the Memphis mother.

“They’re coming into state custody and we’re warehousing them and we’re punishing them, I guess, but they’re going to come out at some point. What’s happening in between that time when they’re behind that wall?” asked Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson.

Parkinson wants the state’s correction rehabilitation strategy to be reviewed. A commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Correction (TDOC) told lawmakers the department’s disciplinary process works most of the time, but she would review how it’s applied to serial offenders.

Before he served 20 years in prison for kidnapping attorney Kemper Durand at gunpoint in 2000, Henderson was in and out of juvenile detention 16 times .

