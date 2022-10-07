Clarksville PD investigate two falsified crime reports, results in felony charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) recently investigated two separate reported violent crimes that were determined to be false.

On Sept. 18, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Heather Majors, 41, contacted CPD and stated that she was carjacked at around 5:30 a.m. by a black male.

Majors told the officer that the male put a gun to her head and made her lie down on the ground and then stole her 2017 Kia Forte. She said her cell phone was dead and that she had to walk home in order to call 911.

Her vehicle was located damaged and unoccupied on East Old Ashland City Road later that day and was processed for evidence. During the course of the investigation, Majors admitted to detectives that the robbery did not occur and that she had crashed her car and parked it where it had been found earlier.

The second incident occurred on Sept.19 at approximately 6:15 a.m.

Phillip Hughes, 60, contacted CPD and stated that he was robbed by two black males and a white male as he walked down Strawberry Alley. Hughes stated that they took his wallet which contained $180.00.

During the course of the investigation, Hughes made several inconsistent statements and eventually admitted to detectives that the robbery did not occur.

Under Tennessee Law, it is a felony for a person to initiate a report or statement to law enforcement officers, knowing the offense or incident did not occur.

The Clarksville Police Department takes reported crimes seriously, and when those reports are not true it is a waste of the citizens’ tax dollars. From the first responding officer taking the report to the detective that spends hours investigating the crime, false reports detract efforts that could be spent elsewhere, protecting and serving the citizens of Clarksville.

Heather Majors was arrested on Oct. 1 and Phillip Hughes has a warrant for his arrest.

If anyone knows where Mr. Hughes is located, they are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.