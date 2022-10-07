Caretaker arrested for stealing medication from person in her care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested by the Hendersonville Police Department for stealing medication from her immobile patient.

Hendersonville Detectives began investigating the incident after receiving a theft complaint from the victim.

Detectives discovered that the caretaker in question had come to the victim’s residence on her off time and stole medicine during that period. The caretaker quit her job upon initiation of the investigation by the police and her employer.

Rachael Marie Butler was taken into custody on Oct. 6 after speaking with Detectives.

Charges of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, Resale of Schedule II, and Theft of Property under $1,000 were obtained and Butler was transported to the Sumner County Jail awaiting a hearing in General Sessions Court.

Police are looking for anyone with information concerning this incident and ask that they contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

