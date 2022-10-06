Woman works to rescue 50+ cats from Nashville trailer park, set for demolition

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mission is underway to save a massive group of cats from a Murfreesboro Pike trailer park closing next month.

Animal advocate Donna Russell guesses there are more than 50 stray cats on the property, which is being sold and presumably demolished.

The people there have been feeding the cats for years, and Russell fears they will die if they’re not rescued.

“It’s my own personal mission just to not be on planet Earth and not be helping somebody or something,” Russell said.

An experienced trapper with a background in the medical field, Russell intends to trap the cats, spay or neuter them, and test their temperament to see if they will be fit for a home.

She had initially heard about the cats after getting a call from the Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in Sumner County.

Russell’s greatest need is a building or room (with electricity) where she can keep the cats for a few months while she works to find them a home.

In a race against the clock, that’s why she’s asking for the public’s help.

“I mean, I’m a big believer in giving back, and so I have a feeling that Nashville having the types of people we have here and the deep pockets that they have here. I think we have somebody out there that could help us with this project,” Russell said.

Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary rescued about 20 kittens from the property, but dozens more cats still need rescuing.

And Russell won’t stop until she saves as many as she can.

“I want everybody out there to put on their thinking cap and think if there’s some way they could integrate with us to help us make this happen,” Russell said.

Russell is also asking for volunteers and some supplies.

If you want to help or think you could help, Russell asks you to email her at djrussell@att.net or leave her a message at 615-509-5538.

