Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit.

In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell Talley, 31, was also driving under the influence. Both had taken a Xanax tab before operating the vehicle with the child in the back seat.

According to the woman, Talley drove the car to a friend’s house and left the child with her knowing she was under the influence.

Talley was arrested yesterday for aggravated child endangerment.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Talley is not eligible for release at this time.

