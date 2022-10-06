Vanderbilt doctors predict early and severe flu season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors say flu season is starting early this year, and it’s already hitting one population hard.

Doctors say this is the earliest we tend to see the flu season start, but it’s not uncommon. Adolescents, specifically teenagers, come down with it the most.

People across Nashville are already reporting empty shelves at Nashville pharmacies where flu and cold medications should be. Robbie Brown is one patient already feeling symptoms.

“I have chills, or I have had chills,” he said. “Sweating a lot, had headaches, sore throat, runny nose, pretty much all those.”

He says he’s not the only one experiencing the early onset.

“It has been going around school. I have a lot of friends who have been out, especially my senior class - there’s been a lot of people at home sick.”

“We are seeing a fair amount in teenagers,” says Dr. Todd Rice at VUMC.

He says his coworkers feel the strain at home.

“We are seeing a lot of our faculties kids who are teenagers are saying “my kid is pretty ill with the flu, he feels awful, and all his friends have it, and it’s going through school,” says Dr. Rice.

Dr. Rice says the virus is making its rounds with kids back in classrooms and masks off.

“They are a little bit less cautious with hand washing and staying away from each other,” he adds.

After Australia and the southern hemisphere saw a severe flu season, doctors in Nashville predict the same.

“Last winter for them, which was summer for us, had a fairly severe flu season,” says Dr. Rice. “So, I think that’s why I think a lot of people are worried we are going to see a similar flu that they saw.”

As VUMC doctors see a decrease in COVID-19 cases, they say vaccinations are still a good idea. And if you happen to get the flu, stay home and take it easy.

“Resting a lot, drink a lot of water, taking some medicine,” says Brown. “Just the best I can do.”

Dr. Rice says to prevent or at least lessen your symptoms, get a flu shot and a COVID booster.

