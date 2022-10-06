TBI releases surveillance video from Sumner County courthouse fire

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released portions of surveillance video from a nearby business that showed two people in the immediate area before and right after the start of the fire.

In August, the Gallatin Police Department, along with Sumner EMS, Hendersonville Fire, Number One Volunteer Fire, Gallatin Volunteer Fire, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sumner County Fire Buffs Rehab, all helped to get the fire under control.

As a part of their investigation, the TBI released the video of two people who were in the immediate area before and immediately following the start of the fire.

In the video, the individuals appear to exit a black Ford Mustang, then walk and run in the direction of the courthouse. Several minutes later, they hurry toward the vehicle as sirens can be heard from crews responding to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the fire or who can help identify the individuals seen in the video are asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.