Savannah Bananas coming to First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to First Horizon Park on June 2, 2023.

Individual tickets will go on sale in early April at https://thesavannahbananas.com. Group tickets for the June 2 game are on sale now at www.firsthorizonpark.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Savannah Bananas to First Horizon Park,” said Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. “To be able to showcase this truly unique and creative brand of baseball to the best fans in Minor League Baseball is a great opportunity.”

Over 700 cities and 28 countries were nominated by thousands of fans for the 2023 tour. The team has now narrowed it down to the final 32 cities for the tour in addition to their games in Savannah.

“The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour,” said Owner Jesse Cole. “Taking the Bananas to Nashville and First Horizon Park has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years. We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to them this spring.”

In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, the Bananas are bringing their own twist of baseball to First Horizon Park.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

For the complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit www.thesavannahbananas.com/tickets and join the ticket pre-sale list or to get information on outings for a group, organization, or business.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.