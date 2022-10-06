Police work to identify alleged shooting suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young man is on the run after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old inside a convenience store in late September.

Metro Nashville Police Violent Crimes detectives said the suspect was seen entering the Z-Mart at 2610 Clarksville Pike just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 with a handgun in his waistband. He was then seen getting into an argument with a 16-year-old inside the store and shooting him.

The 16-year-old suffered critical injuries. Authorities said he remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

