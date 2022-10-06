Neighbor helps woman & son escape burning home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A house in South Nashville was charred by fire on Thursday and left an elderly woman without a home.

Most of the back of the home on Faulkner Drive was damaged and cars parked outside the home were burned.

A neighbor said he helped the woman escape the flames. He said he was thankful he came home when he did.

“It was coming through the roof. The back was fully engulfed. Two cars and a struck were fully engulfed,” neighbor Reuben Fletcher said.

Firefighters spent hours putting out hotspots after knocking down the flames. The Nashville Fire Department said the home was more than halfway engulfed with heavy flames and smoke.

“We were able to get her out but as you can see, she pretty much lost everything,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said he called 911 when he got home and saw his neighbors’ house burning.

“As I parked my vehicle, I saw the bottom part of my neighbors’ home on fire, so I called 911, and as I was calling them, I went to investigate, and like I said, the bottom part of the house was on fire,” Fletcher said. “I went in to get Ms. Booker because she and her sons were asleep.”

At that moment, Fletcher’s only thought was he had to get his neighbor out.

“I knocked on the door about five times and I was about to kick the door in when I heard her yell, and when she yelled, I told her, ‘Mildred, you have to come out of the house. Your house is on fire,’” Fletcher said. “First of all, Mildred is kind of an elderly lady, nice lady. We’ve known her for years and she would have done the same thing and I could not just stand by and let her burn up.”

Fletcher said his neighbor has asthma and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

He said the woman has lived at this home for about 30 years.

Fire investigators were called to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

