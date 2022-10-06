Metro Police announce road closures, parking ahead of TSU homecoming festivities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are preparing to assist the traffic flow of Tennessee State University football fans who attend the homecoming game Saturday.

Over 70 Metro police officers will be on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium Saturday afternoon as the TSU homecoming game against Bethune-Cookman University is expected to draw the school’s largest football attendance of the year.

MNPD urged fans to arrive at the stadium early and that the parking lots open as early as 7 a.m. for the game. In addition, certain lots have been designated as gameday debit/credit card parking. Drivers must pay $30 for parking in these lots.

RIDESHARE PLAN FOR NISSAN STADIUM (Uber & Lyft)

Ingress: Drivers will access Crutcher St. from either S. 2nd Street or S. 5th Street. Fans are encouraged to proceed on foot from Crutcher St. to the intersection of S. 2nd Street & Shelby Avenue for safe crossing to the stadium.

Egress: Drivers will take S. 5th Street to Crutcher Street, turn right and proceed west toward S. 2nd Street. Rideshare pickup will be at the end of Crutcher Street.

HOMECOMING PARADE

TSU’s Saturday homecoming festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the annual parade, which will travel west on Jefferson Street from 14th Avenue to the university campus. The parade will feature the TSU Aristocrat of Bands, floats, and several high school bands.

In preparation for the parade and its staging, Jefferson Street from 10th Avenue North to the TSU campus will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The I-40 west exit ramp at Jefferson Street will close at 8:30 a.m. In addition, the following closures will be in effect:

John A. Merritt Boulevard from 28th to 33rd Avenues

12th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

14th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

16th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

Meharry Boulevard between 12th and 16th Avenues

Phillips Street between 12th and 16th Avenues

Jackson Street between 12th and 16th Avenues

Ireland Street between 12th and 16th Avenues

Scovel Street between 23rd and 28th Avenues

Beasley Street between 23rd and 28th Avenues

Ed Temple Boulevard between Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevard & Albion Street

