Man brought to Tenn. from Michigan on child rape charges

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted in Tennessee was brought back from Michigan by law enforcement officials to answer to rap allegations.

Stewart County Sheriff officials said 54-year-old Wesley Clark of Indian Mound was picked up in Michigan by law enforcement officials. Clark was wanted on two counts of forceable rape of a child.

Sgt. Dale Burchett and Deputy Larry Boren of the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office made the 1,230 mile round trip to Saginaw, Michigan, to pick up Clark and transport him to Tennessee on indictments from a Stewart County Grand Jury.

Clark’s bond is set at $50,000.

