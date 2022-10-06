Man brought to Tenn. from Michigan on child rape charges


police
police(Arizona's Family)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted in Tennessee was brought back from Michigan by law enforcement officials to answer to rap allegations.

Stewart County Sheriff officials said 54-year-old Wesley Clark of Indian Mound was picked up in Michigan by law enforcement officials. Clark was wanted on two counts of forceable rape of a child.

Sgt. Dale Burchett and Deputy Larry Boren of the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office made the 1,230 mile round trip to Saginaw, Michigan, to pick up Clark and transport him to Tennessee on indictments from a Stewart County Grand Jury.

Clark’s bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Virtual restaurants create confusion for customers
New delivery food concept creates confusion for Nashville both restaurants and customers
Virtual restaurants create confusion for customers
Virtual restaurants create confusion for customers
Woman works to save cats after trailer park closes
Woman works to rescue 50+ cats from Nashville trailer park, set for demolition
Large mulch fire burning in Springfield
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
Woman works to save cats after trailer park closes
Woman works to save cats after trailer park closes