Local non-profit organization receives $4.5 million from Mayor Cooper’s homeless plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community Care Fellowship (CCF), a non-profit organization that has served Nashville’s unhoused and socially displaced for more than 40 years, has received $4.5 million in funding from Metro Nashville.

It was approved during Metro Nashville’s October Council Meeting.

The funding comes as part of Mayor John Cooper’s $50 million plan to combat homelessness, which capitalizes on funds from the American Rescue Plan set aside for long-term housing.

CCF will use Metro’s funding to expand to seven mobile housing navigation centers (MHNCs) by 2024, which will serve more than 500 individuals and provide a bridge between encampment and permanent housing.

Since 2020, CCF has partnered with local congregations to operate two MHNCs–facilities that provide temporary housing for up to 120 days.

CCF will launch a third MHNC later this month.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Whether a guest is seeking a shower, a meal, or just somewhere to rest their head, we meet their basic needs, no questions asked,” said Ryan LaSuer, Executive Director of Community Care Fellowship. “This funding will enable us to not only keep meeting the basic needs of our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity, but it will also help us provide transformational programming that creates pathways out of poverty.”

Published earlier this year, the report titled “Nashville Performance Study of Homelessness and Affordable Housing” estimated that around 1,900 people experiencing homelessness live in the Metro Nashville area, with nearly 500 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

