Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health.

On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting out of control. At the time, a pile of wood chips, mulch, and tree logs was burning.

Keri Wolfe lives just down the road and noticed the big scene.

“This was not your average fire. It was very big. The smoke was just rising up. You could see it moving all across,” said Wolfe.

According to Fire Chief Kyle Hamill, numerous attempts have been made since then to put it out, but unfortunately, due to the density, they have been unsuccessful.

“I am concerned about health issues. Breathing in the smoke. We’ve been told that we can’t have our HVAC on because that could pull it into the house and could damage the system and our drywall. Then we are breathing it in,” Wolfe explained.

While the pile has been reduced, the TN State Forestry Dept has put protective measures in place to lessen the spread.

The Chief says the plan now is to return to the scene Thursday with fire trucks and an excavator to attempt to extinguish the pile or reduce the smoke for nearby residents.

WSMV also reached out to those who live just from where the fire started. A woman at home declined to speak on camera.

