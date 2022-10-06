Horse Haven of Tennessee brings back Fall Harvest Fest this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee will bring back its Fall Harvest Fest and Craft Fair this Saturday to raise money for its animal rescue.

The event will consist of a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, games, and other entertainment, along with guests being able to see all of their horses.

“I love seeing all of the kids come in with their families who are just horse lovers, animal loves in general and just seeing their smiles when they hop up on a horse. It could be their first time. It’s just really powerful to watch,” Horse Haven of Tennessee executive director Ashley Ford said.

Parking for the festival is $10. Each guest can get an all-access wristband for $10, which gives them a pumpkin, access to the petting zoo and allows them to play all the games.

Ford said they expect to have 50 vendors, including a couple of food trucks such as CJ’s Tacos, B’s Bites and Good to Geaux.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward direct care for the horses.

“We rely solely on donations, fundraisers, we do write some grants but this is a big chunk of what helps our horses,” Ford said.

Horse Haven will also host a benefit concert next Friday at 6 p.m.

