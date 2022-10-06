Gas jumps 35 cents overnight at some Franklin gas pumps

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices are on the rise again in Tennessee after OPEC cut its production of crude oil

Some drivers said gas prices rose 35 cents overnight with some gas stations posting prices at $3.89 per gallon.

Kent Forward showed receipts at a Franklin big box store of gas at $3.19 on Wednesday.

“Why us? Why do the people of Franklin have to be gouged with the higher price of gas,” Forward said.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Williamson County, with an average of $3.59, has the most expensive gas in the state.

As of Thursday afternoon, the average cost of gas in Tennessee was $3.31.

“Literally, last night I was like, ‘Yeah, $3.15, woo!’” Ashley Spencer said. “I was literally going to get gas today because it was cheaper and now, I’m like, should I ever get gas.”

Forward is calling for a boycott of the Franklin gas stations that are selling gas noticeably higher that other places.

“Go to Spring Hill, Fairview or Nashville and get your gas. Let these people all suffer some because this is outrageous, it’s not right,” Forward said.

As a result of the OPEC decision, Patrick De Haan, an expert with gas-tracking website Gas Buddy, said across the South gas prices may rise 10-20 cents per gallon over the next two weeks.

