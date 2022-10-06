Franklin County deputies looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts

CAPITOL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for unknown suspects accused of stealing from Boy Scouts.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area. Some of the campers and staff had items stolen.

A witness was able to give investigators a description of the suspects’ vehicle pictured above. If you have any information, reach out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Any theft is unacceptable,” the post said. “Stealing from kids and an organization like the Boy Scouts is despicable. Let’s get them.”

