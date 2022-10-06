First Alert Forecast: Warmest day of the week with minimal clouds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Big weather changes are coming our way in the next few days as a Canadian cold front swings through the Mid State.

That front will approach the Mid State today, but with a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, we are not expecting more than a few more clouds throughout the day. Just out ahead of the front, we’ll see the warmest air of the week with highs in the mid 80s for the afternoon. Behind that cold front get ready for a big temperature swing for the weekend.

Temperatures drop back into the mid and upper 70s on Friday. Again, a few more clouds mix in for the day but looks like any rain showers will stay away.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but it’s looking breezy and much cooler with temperatures having a tough time breaking out of the 60s across the Mid State all day.

Sunday looks slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s under plenty of sun.

We’re back in the upper 70s on Monday with plenty of sunshine before we see temperatures climb back into the 80s by Tuesday!

Mid 80s return on Wednesday and the dry weather pattern continues.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.