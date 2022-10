SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rollover crash on I-24 at mile marker 68 has resulted in at least one fatality, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported at 4:47 a.m. and several westbound lanes were closed. It is unconfirmed when the interstate will be completely reopened.

This is a developing story.

