Crews respond to large house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville firefighters are working on putting out a large house fire in South Nashville.

Nashville Fire Department crews were dispatched to 3722 Faulkner Drive for a report of a fire Thursday morning. When crews arrived, they found a two-story house more than halfway engulfed with heavy flames and smoke.

Crews quickly tried to put the fire out and have been able to keep the fire from spreading. There were occupants inside at the time of the fire, but they all got out without injuries.

