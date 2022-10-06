City of Dickson issues burn ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As dry conditions persist across Tennessee, the City of Dickson has issued a burn ban on all outdoor burning effective immediately.

Dickson officials say the burn ban will continue until the area receives significant rainfall.

“With only brief showers during the last few weeks, conditions in the City of Dickson have deteriorated to the point that we don’t believe we can safely allow any outdoor burning,” Dickson Fire Department Fire Marshal Robby Street said in a statement. “The fire department will not issue any burn permits or sanction any outdoor burning until we see a good, prolonged, soaking rain that will reduce the risk.”

The ban applies to any outdoor fires, including the burning of leaves, brush, debris, trash, campfires, bonfires and even screened barrels within the boundaries of the City of Dickson.

The Dickson Municipal Code requires residents of the city to obtain a permit from the fire department prior to any outdoor burning. The permits are free but allow the department to monitor conditions and control when and where burning takes place.

Permit information can be obtained by calling the department at 615-446-6331.

