Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River.

Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.

Crews canceled units from emergency response and dispatched a boat to prepare for a recovery, officials said. When the Nashville Fire Department’s boat arrived on scene, they located body and completed the recovery and turned the decedent over to Metro Police.

A medical examiner will have to determine the person’s cause of death and the identity.

