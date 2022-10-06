Antioch residents search for answers following trash pickup delays

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in a new Antioch development have been waiting more than a month since their trash was last picked up.

The dumpsters are overflowing, and people in the neighborhood said they couldn’t get the trash company to empty them. As a result, it’s creating a very stinky problem in the area along Lakevilla Drive.

“They parked the truck, didn’t pick up the garbage, and then left,” John Cavasinni said about the last time the garbage contractor, GFL Environmental, came to the development. “It smells bad. Construction workers are taking garbage bags, putting them in the bucket of a skid steer and taking it down to that big dumpster there just to get rid of some of the garbage that is piling up.”

John and his daughter, Jennifer Cavasinni, said the smell of the trash in the hot sun is unbearable and has made its way into their homes every day for the past month. As a result, raccoons and other animals have started ripping through the trash bags, and flies create swarms around the packed dumpsters.

Jennifer said they want the trash picked up weekly like it’s supposed to. However, the property manager, Kevin Willey, said they have even been calling GFL Environmental but haven’t been able to get anyone to answer.

“We’re at the mercy of other people, and we are trying to take care of it the best we can,” Willey said. “Every company we’ve called says they can’t get enough drivers to service their dumpsters.”

Willey said they have brought in a second construction dumpster for residents to use until the trash dumpsters are emptied. Another garbage company is lined up to start later this month, but residents must deal with the pile of rotting trash until the new dumpsters arrive.

“To hear there is finally something going to happen to change this situation, it’s kind of like a weight off of your shoulders,” Jennifer said. “The trash company shouldn’t have left us in the dust in the first place.”

