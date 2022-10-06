Alex Friedmann sentenced for planting weapons in Nashville jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man found guilty of felony vandalism after planting weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center now knows how long he’ll stay behind bars.

Alex Friedmann, 53, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison by Judge Steve Dozier. It was a maximum sentence.

WSMV4 Investigates has been reporting on this case since the beginning, when Friedmann was initially accused of dressing up like a construction worker in 2019 to infiltrate the jail to plant weapons inside.

Prosecutors said Friedmann convinced security at the under-construction jail that he was a temporary worker. He used his driver’s license to get in and even tricked authorities to let him in locked rooms. Investigators found Friedmann had hidden guns, tiny blades and handcuff keys in the walls of the jail, easily detected by his shoddy grout work.

A jury deliberated just over an hour in July, before returning with the guilty verdict against Friedmann.

“He broke the entire jail. Yes, he broke walls. Yes, he broke mirrors. Yes – broke all of those things,” Assistant District Attorney Amy Hunter said during the prosecution’s closing arguments. “But he also broke the entire integrity of the jail.”

Recently, WSMV4 Investigates’ Jeremy Finley uncovered why Friedmann decided to plant weapons inside the jail. Documents describe Friedmann’s troubling mindset at the time he was committing the crimes.

Friedmann’s attorneys reveal in court documents that in 1987, an 18-year-old Friedmann was arrested and booked into the “old” Nashville jail, known as the Criminal Justice Center, and was repeatedly raped by three men. The trauma of those rapes stayed with Friedmann his entire life, according to the documents.

After becoming a prison reform advocate and a reporter, the documents say that Friedmann “asked for a tour of the old facility in his journalistic capacity” because he wanted to visit the site of his rapes to try to gain closure.

“Unfortunately, seeing the cell where he had been sexually abused had the opposite effect,” court documents said. He began having panic attacks, nightmares and flashbacks.

Friedmann’s attorneys said he wanted to prevent a sexual assault from happening again, if he ever ended up back in jail, so he planted to the weapons “to allow himself to get out of the jail, as well as three firearms to defend himself against his potential abusers as a last resort.”

During his sentencing hearing Thursday, Friedmann addressed the court and said he did not want to be portrayed as a victim, but he should have sought mental treatment before planting the weapons.

“I did not intend for the weapons ... to be used by anyone but myself,” he said. “Everything I did was an irrational and emotional response to my past trauma.”

Despite his proactive criminal attempt to stay out of jail, Friedmann broke the law, prosecutors said, and will now be stuck in prison.

