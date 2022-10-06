21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning.

A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian.

“You heard the tails wagging in the kennels. They were like boom boom boom. They are like, we know we are getting out of here now,” said Kenny Tallier, Public/Media Relations Director.

In partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, the vehicle brought 21 dogs.

“These were dogs that were all available for adoption in a shelter down in Florida, and because of flooding and because of the hurricane, they were transported out to make room for the anticipation of stray dogs in the area,” Tallier stated.

Volunteers were there to ease them off the van. Some were hesitant after a long trip, but others were eager and happy to stretch their legs.

“We traveled at night, so the traffic wasn’t too bad until we actually came in on 24. It was pretty rough this morning, but other than that, it was smooth sailing,” explained Kelby Shults, Executive Director for Blooper Animal Rescue & Transport.

After a trip to the bathroom, the dogs went inside for pet admissions and a checkup with the vet services team.

“If we can help out the people down there who may be displaced and there is no room for their dog, and they are moving to a shelter, then we are more than happy to bring these dogs here to find their forever homes,” said Tallier.

The dogs are expected to be available for adoption as early as this week. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.