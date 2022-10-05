Westbound Lanes shut down after fatal crash in Clarksville


Oct. 5, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working on a fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard.

All westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road were shut down and westbound traffic will be diverted to Tara Boulevard.

CPD said there are other injuries, but their status is not known that the time.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area until the road is cleared.

