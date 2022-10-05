VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire.

The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The business was closed at the time, and there was no one inside the building when this incident occurred.

After the suspect kicked in the front glass door, he poured an accelerant throughout the business including the bar area. He then opens fire inside the WKND with a gun and later sets a fire before fleeing the business.

The fire put itself out before Nashville Fire Department personnel arrived at the location.

Multiple surveillance cameras inside and outside the business captured video of the man arriving at the bar and looking through the front window. He then brings two gas cans to the front door before breaking the door’s glass.

The man can be seen entering and exiting the business several times during this incident.

The suspect appears to be a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, grey shorts, and brightly colored socks.

If anyone has information about arson, they can call the Nashville Fire Department Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640.

They can also call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information.

Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

The crime of arson is one of the costliest human-made disasters. Arson indirectly contributes to increased insurance premiums, higher medical costs, lost jobs, lost income, and the increased costs of fire services.

The NFD needs your help to combat this serious crime.

