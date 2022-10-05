Three teens arrested for alleged involvement in gun-related incidents


Guns confiscated by MNPD
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested Monday after being involved in several gun-related incidents around Nashville.

The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings detectives arrested 18-year-old Marqueze Summers for his alleged involvement in at least two shootings.

MNPD said one was on Sept. 21 when he was engaged in a shootout with people in a car near the intersection of 40th Avenue and North Clifton Avenue. Police said no one was hurt, although several people were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market, including a child.

In the other incident, Summers was allegedly involved in an exchange of gunfire with people outside of a motel on Brick Church Pike. No one was injured.

Police said a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were also arrested for their involvement with gun offenses in Nashville.

Summers was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, and seven counts of unlawful gun possession. He is jailed in lieu of $217,000

The 17-year-old was charged at Juvenile Court with reckless endangerment, and the 16-year-old was charged with unlawful gun possession but is still under investigation for other shooting incidents.

