Teen charged with firing shots, wounding woman outside Antioch bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl accused of shooting at a woman in August after an argument at an Antioch bar has been arrested.

The teen has been charged in juvenile court with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, among drug charges.

Police said the shooting happened Aug. 31 at TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road. The victim was shot in the cheek and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a media release.

Detectives located the teen sitting in a Dodge Challenger at a Shell gas station, 1110 Bell Road, where she was taken into custody after attempting to run from the car. A loaded handgun fell to the ground as she attempted to flee. Recovered from the Dodge Challenger were white powder, pills, and $8,000 cash.

During an interview, she implicated herself in the shooting, police said.

