Teen charged with firing shots, wounding woman outside Antioch bar


The teen is charged in juvenile court with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated...
The teen is charged in juvenile court with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.(Metro Police)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl accused of shooting at a woman in August after an argument at an Antioch bar has been arrested.

The teen has been charged in juvenile court with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, among drug charges.

Police said the shooting happened Aug. 31 at TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road. The victim was shot in the cheek and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a media release.

Detectives located the teen sitting in a Dodge Challenger at a Shell gas station, 1110 Bell Road, where she was taken into custody after attempting to run from the car. A loaded handgun fell to the ground as she attempted to flee. Recovered from the Dodge Challenger were white powder, pills, and $8,000 cash.

During an interview, she implicated herself in the shooting, police said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Be on the lookout for parking scams
Be on the lookout for parking scams
Nashville teacher accused of 'unacceptable' assault on student
Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student
2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk
More than $1.6 million raised after 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk
(Source: MGN)
Charter Commission approves two new Nashville charter schools
Police are still investigating
Pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville