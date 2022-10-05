Several drug arrests made at BNA in a two-day span, drug detection dog assists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested four people in a span of two days for drug-related charges at the Nashville International Airport.

According to an affidavit, the first arrest was made Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. A Metro officer was observing bags being offloaded when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from two bags.

Breanna Gilbert claimed the bags as hers and admitted to knowing their contents. The bags contained several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana that weighed an estimated 41 pounds in total. Gilbert was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute.

The next day, officers confiscated 95 pounds total of marijuana with the help of a Narcotics Detection K-9.

Investigators were working on the ramp when K-9 Havoc was deployed by her handler on blind runs of suitcases arriving from Dallas, Texas. K-9 Havoc gave a positive indication for the odor of narcotics coming from four separate pieces of luggage.

All four pieces of luggage smelled strongly of an air freshener.

Two pieces of luggage were claimed by Jiajun Chen and the other two were claimed by Yiwei Wu.

46 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana was found in Chen’s luggage and another 46 pounds was found in Wu’s. A total of 92 pounds of marijuana was seized. Wu and Chen were both arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute.

The remaining three pounds of marijuana identified by K-9 Havoc were found in a carry-on bag belonging to Laray Montgomery, of Tennessee. The marijuana was seized and Montgomery was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.