Reward increased for information surrounding death of Mya Fuller

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released new details into the homicide investigation involving Mya Fuller.

Fuller’s body was found on Aug. 6 off Trammel Lane in a rural part of southeastern Wilson County. She had been reported missing last being seen in Murfreesboro on July 29.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a news conference on Wednesday they believe Fuller, 22, was last seen at a party at Island Vibes night club in Nashville during the overnight hours of July 30 and July 31.

Law enforcement and Fuller’s family were at a news conference at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Officials announced the reward for information leading to someone’s prosecution and conviction in Fuller’s death has been increased to $5,000.

Family and friends have raised an additional $16,000 for a reward for information, bringing the total to $21,000.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help for information surrounding Fuller’s death.

Authorities don’t know what happened after Fuller was last seen in the overnight hours on July 30.

