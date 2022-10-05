Police still searching for suspect involved in August shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are trying to identify a man who was responsible for an Aug. 3 shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man.

The 20-year-old man was driving in the 2900 block of Brick Church Pike when he was shot in the head and continues to recover.

The shots at him were reportedly coming from a white SUV. After he was shot, he ran off the roadway and was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he received treatment before he was released.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

Several cars were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the person that shot the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

