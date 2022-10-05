Police still searching for suspect involved in August shooting


The white SUV suspect car august shooting
The white SUV suspect car august shooting(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are trying to identify a man who was responsible for an Aug. 3 shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man.

The 20-year-old man was driving in the 2900 block of Brick Church Pike when he was shot in the head and continues to recover.

The shots at him were reportedly coming from a white SUV. After he was shot, he ran off the roadway and was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he received treatment before he was released.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

Several cars were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the person that shot the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What causes fall foliage?
What causes fall foliage?
Fans remember life, legacy of Loretta Lynn
Fans visit Ryman to celebrate life of Loretta Lynn
Photos show the student's neck after the alleged assault.
Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student
$1 million raised at 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk
$1 million raised at 2022 Great Nashville Heart Walk