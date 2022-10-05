Pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday.

Clarksville Police said the crash happened at 3:17 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. when a car hit the victim. The status of their injuries is unknown, according to authorities.

Only one northbound lane of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. is now open, causing delays. Therefore, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

