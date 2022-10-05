Pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville


Police are still investigating
Police are still investigating(Clarksville PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday.

Clarksville Police said the crash happened at 3:17 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. when a car hit the victim. The status of their injuries is unknown, according to authorities.

Only one northbound lane of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. is now open, causing delays. Therefore, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Charter Commission approves two new Nashville charter schools
Billboard for circumcision
Circumcision protests to take place in Nashville Thursday
A group of men protesting circumcisions
Circumcision protest in downtown Knoxville
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’