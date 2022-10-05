Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court.

Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The house fire was reported shortly before noon on Sunday. Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded and discovered heavy fire coming from the corner of the house. RCFR, RCSO, and the Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to investigate.

An initial investigation found no indication of foul play. More information will be released as it becomes available.

