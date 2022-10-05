Officer injured following car crash involving minor

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A White House Police officer was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit head-on by a minor near Cross Plains.

WHPD Chief Pat Brady told Smokey Barn News the accident occurred at the intersection of Chowning Road and Owens Chapel Road around 1:30 p.m. The police officer involved in the crash, a 16-year veteran of the police department, was on his way to court when he was hit.

Authorities said a vehicle heading east on Chowning Road traveling at a high rate of speed attempted to make the turn at Owens Chapel Road and struck the White House Police vehicle head-on.

This is the second crash within a week involving a White House Police officer involved in where a vehicle allegedly pulled out in front of him, and the two vehicles collided.

Officer and minor involved in car crash (Smokey Barn News)

The injured officer was transported to an area hospital with severe bruising but, according to Chief Brady, was later released. The minor driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to police.

“Our officers are on the road constantly answering all kinds of calls all over the city, facing sometimes dangerous or even life-threatening situations, but it still shakes you when one of them calls to say they’ve been in a bad accident and have been injured. I am so thankful that both drivers survived this crash; it could have been much worse,” White House Police Chief Pat Brady told SBN.

