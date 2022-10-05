Music fans remember Loretta Lynn


Fans and locals pay their respects to Loretta Lynn at the Country Music Hall of Fame.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are remembering Loretta Lynn and her legacy after her death on Tuesday morning.

Some in Music City spent the day visiting her plaque on the Walk of Fame downtown and her status outside the Ryman Auditorium.

It was Stacey Owensby’s first time in Nashville.

“It is sad and poignant at the same time to be here on the day that Miss Lynn passed away,” Owensby said.

The man from Sacramento, California, was outside the Ryman on Tuesday taking pictures with Lynn’s statue. It soon filled up with flowers.

“Her musical skills, strength, perseverance, kind of person she was. A lot of things stand out,” Owensby said.

Connie Martin is one of many who paid their respects to the country great following her death.

“Shocked and glad I was here,” Martin said. “I get to come here and see her statue and everything. I think it is really cool.”

At the Country Music Hall of Fame, people wrote their condolences down in a book to give to the family.

CEO Kyle Young read about Lynn’s life and career Tuesday which was followed by a moment of silence.

Hall of Fame historian Patrick Huber said Lynn is a trailblazer.

“Being one of the very first, if not the first, female singer-songwriters here in Nashville and opening up doors for female singer-songwriters who have volowed in her way, like Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift,” Huber said.

It is a legacy and a day Owensby said he won’t forget.

“Knowing how big she was within the industry itself. It is kind of a bittersweet day,” Owensby said.

