MPD: Car burglar steals Gucci diaper bag worth $1.4k

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car burglar stole $1.4k worth of belongings including a Gucci diaper bag on Sept 14.

Police said the victim saw a man entering their car parked in the driveway.

Officers were told the suspect took several credit cards, a ring valued at $500, and a Gucci diaper bag valued at $1,400.

Three days later, the same suspect returned with another person and attempted to break into the same car, but was unsuccessful, said police.

The suspects left the scene on Kirby Parkway in a 2013 dark gray Kia Sportage with Tennessee Tag 3R1-6T3.

Police are looking for the suspects, and ask for you to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with any information.

