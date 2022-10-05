More than $1.6 million raised after 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 5,000 people joined together in Nashville on Saturday to raise over $1.6 million dollars at the 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk for the American Heart Association.

While the walk was on Saturday, the fundraising will remain open for 30 more days as they work to close the gap on their campaign goal.

Their goal is to get up to $2,000,000.

In addition, the AHA has already started planning some for the 2023 walk.

For more information, visit www2.heart.org.

