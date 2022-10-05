Metro Council approves $50 million Homelessness Response Plan


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council approved several resolutions Tuesday night that is part of Mayor John Cooper’s $50 million plan to get vulnerable Nashvillians off the streets.

Four resolutions were proposed and approved at the council meeting to help determine how the money would be used to fight homelessness in Nashville. The $50,000,000 is from the American Rescue Plan Act funds and will be used in the following ways:

1. $25,000,000 will go to the Metro Development and Housing Authority to provide low-cost loans to developers for the addition of deeply housing units, with loan proceeds to address affordable housing and homeless services.

2. $9,000,000 to the Metro Homeless Impact Divison of Metro Social Services to build capacity in Housing First case management services, including establishing Assertive Community treatment teams.

3. $9,000,000 to the Metro Homeless Impact Divison of Metro Social Services for temporary interim gap housing

4. $7,000,000 to the Metro Homeless Impact Division of Metro Social Services to establish a low-barrier housing collective and to fund competitive grants for support services.

Mayor John Cooper will sign the legislation Wednesday, approving the $50 million federally funded Homelessness Response Plan.

