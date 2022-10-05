Kirkwood Middle School alerts families of alleged online threats

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kirkwood Middle School families received an email Wednesday morning about a rumored threat of violence on social media.

Principal Laura Boss said in the email that the administration and law enforcement are investigating.

The middle school’s Student Code of Conduct was updated this school year to make credible threats a zero-tolerance offense, which results in a mandatory calendar-year expulsion for the offending student.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.