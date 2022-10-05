Kirkwood Middle School alerts families of alleged online threats

The middle school was made aware of a rumored threat of violence on social media.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kirkwood Middle School families received an email Wednesday morning about a rumored threat of violence on social media.

Principal Laura Boss said in the email that the administration and law enforcement are investigating.

The middle school’s Student Code of Conduct was updated this school year to make credible threats a zero-tolerance offense, which results in a mandatory calendar-year expulsion for the offending student.

