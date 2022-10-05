Fourth graders zoned to Moore Middle will remain in elementary schools next year


Some MNPS 4th grade students may not be switching schools next year. Four Metro Elementary Schools will soon be extending to 5th grade.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your fourth-grade student at some Metro Nashville Public Schools may not be moving to middle school next year.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced that the fifth-grade students zoned to attend J.T. Moore Middle School will now go to one of four elementary schools. Parents told WSMV4 they’re grateful for the change.

“My kids actually started screaming they were so happy,” Josh Bruegman said.

The reaction of many children and parents like Josh Bruegman after hearing fifth grade will soon no longer be in Metro Nashville middle schools.

“They are very excited that they get to stay at Julia Green, my son one extra year and my daughter was like ‘I get five years there?’ She’s in kindergarten now so she’s very excited,” Bruegman said.

It’s a change Metro Nashville Public Schools started to make during the 2020-21 school year after research proved that fifth grade students in elementary schools perform better academically than those students in middle school.

“They’re young when they’re coming over,” parent Pace Verner said.

Verner, a parent of students currently in the fifth grade at J.T. Moore Middle School, wishers her first two kids had that extra year.

“But I’m happy that our last child will get the opportunity to stay in elementary for one more year,” Pace said.

The change also stemmed from many parents’ complaints for years about the drastic change students were facing.

“I think it’s challenging when you have young kids with older kids from an emotional and developmental standpoint,” Bruegman said.

It’s concerns Bruegman said he no longer has.

“We love Julia Green and we’re happy to stay one more year,” Bruegman said.

The change will happen at J.T. Moore Middle School and soon spread to all Metro schools.

